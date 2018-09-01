Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 3:00 am

Reese Witherspoon Shares Some Sweets With Son Tennessee!

Reese Witherspoon Shares Some Sweets With Son Tennessee!

Reese Witherspoon just returned home from a trip to Nashville!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted while heading into a meeting on Friday afternoon (August 31) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Earlier in the week, Reese joined her husband Jim Toth and their five-year-old son Tennessee on a trip to Tennessee!

Reese took to her Instagram to share some cute photos with the fam.

“Had the best hang time with these sweet dudes in #Nashville! 🙌🍦🍧🍨#FBF #SweetsWithMySweets,” Reese captioned the photos.

Check them out below…
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon trip to nashville 01
reese witherspoon trip to nashville 02
reese witherspoon trip to nashville 03
reese witherspoon trip to nashville 04
reese witherspoon trip to nashville 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Toth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr