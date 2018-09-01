Reese Witherspoon Shares Some Sweets With Son Tennessee!
Reese Witherspoon just returned home from a trip to Nashville!
The 42-year-old actress was spotted while heading into a meeting on Friday afternoon (August 31) in Santa Monica, Calif.
Earlier in the week, Reese joined her husband Jim Toth and their five-year-old son Tennessee on a trip to Tennessee!
Reese took to her Instagram to share some cute photos with the fam.
“Had the best hang time with these sweet dudes in #Nashville! 🙌🍦🍧🍨#FBF #SweetsWithMySweets,” Reese captioned the photos.
