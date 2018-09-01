Renee Fleming Performs 'Danny Boy' at John McCain's Funeral - Watch Here

Renee Fleming performs an emotional tribute to Senator John McCain at his funeral on Saturday (September 1) in Washington, DC.

The 59-year-old Broadway star sang one of the late senator’s favorite songs – “Danny Boy” – at his funeral.

While she was singing, John‘s wife Cindy broke down in tears and laid her head on son Jack McCain‘s shoulder.

John and Cindy were married for 38 years and share four children. The late senator lost his battle with brain cancer last Saturday, August 25.

During the funeral, John‘s daughter Meghan gave an powerful and emotional eulogy to her father.

Watch the performance below.