Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dakota Johnson Looks Breathtaking at 'Suspiria' Red Carpet Premiere in Venice!

Dakota Johnson Looks Breathtaking at 'Suspiria' Red Carpet Premiere in Venice!

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin &amp; Cancer

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Sat, 01 September 2018 at 7:07 pm

Renee Fleming Performs 'Danny Boy' at John McCain's Funeral - Watch Here

Renee Fleming Performs 'Danny Boy' at John McCain's Funeral - Watch Here

Renee Fleming performs an emotional tribute to Senator John McCain at his funeral on Saturday (September 1) in Washington, DC.

The 59-year-old Broadway star sang one of the late senator’s favorite songs – “Danny Boy” – at his funeral.

While she was singing, John‘s wife Cindy broke down in tears and laid her head on son Jack McCain‘s shoulder.

John and Cindy were married for 38 years and share four children. The late senator lost his battle with brain cancer last Saturday, August 25.

During the funeral, John‘s daughter Meghan gave an powerful and emotional eulogy to her father.

Watch the performance below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: John McCain, Renee Fleming

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr