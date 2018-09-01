Tyga Claims He 'Had a Lot to Do' with Kylie Jenner's Career

Tyga is opening up about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

During his interview on Queen Radio, host Nicki Minaj asked the 28-year-old rapper if he missed the 21-year-old makeup mogul/reality star.

“No, I’m good. I’m good love, enjoy,” Tyga responded before saying that he helped jumpstart Kylie‘s career.

“She always had a platform, and she was always destined to be where she was going to be, regardless,” Tyga said. “But, when I stepped in, and there was a lot of codes being taught, it was like, ‘You could do this. You should start this. You should start doing your hair like this, or you should do this. You should adapt because you need black people to f–k with you cause you need culture. If you aint got black people behind you, you aint got nothing — ain’t nobody going to listen. You can’t influence nobody.’ So, I had a lot to do with all that.”

Tyga also went on to claim that he had a lot to do with her Kylie Cosmetics line while saying he came up with the names and colors.

“I don’t need credit for it,” Tyga continued. “I don’t need to go online and tell people like, ‘I did this and I’m the one who helped her come with this colors and names on her lip line.’”

Kylie recently topped Forbes‘ 2018 “Richest Self-Made Women” list where the magazine estimated that she’s worth $900 million.

Tyga continued: “I’m not a bitter person. That’s like, if we break up, we break up. We had a good time and we kept moving. You know, we went our separate ways, and we both are doing good, you know what I’m saying?”