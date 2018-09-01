Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dakota Johnson Looks Breathtaking at 'Suspiria' Red Carpet Premiere in Venice!

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Wiz Khalifa Tells Critics to 'Chill' for Letting Son Sebastian Ride School Bus

Wiz Khalifa Tells Critics to 'Chill' for Letting Son Sebastian Ride School Bus

Wiz Khalifa just wants his kid to be a kid.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old rapper shared a photo of himself and son Sebastian, 5, waiting for the bus on his son’s first day of kindergarten – and fans were quick to criticize him for it.

Many questioned why Wiz would make his son ride the bus to school considering he’s “rich.”

Wiz then took to Instagram to call out the haters explaining that little Bash rode the bus so that he can hang out with his friends.

“All y’all people asking why I would let my son ride the bus, cause I’m rich,” Wiz said. “Being rich don’t got nothing to do with a child’s experience. And he said he wanted to ride the bus with his friends, so let kids do what they want to do. Chill.”

See the photo from Sebastian‘s first day of school below!
