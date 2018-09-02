Anne Hathaway & Husband Adam Shulman Arrive at Venice Film Festival 2018!

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are ready for the big festival!

The 35-year-old actress and her husband were seen arriving for the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The two were seen on a boat with designer Valentino Garavani as they made their way to the event. Their two-year-old son, Jonathan (not pictured), was also in attendance.

Anne looked stylish in Valentino sliders as she enjoyed a boat cruise with her husband.