Blac Chyna Steps Out With a Mystery Man in London!

Blac Chyna is heading out on the town!

The 30-year-old reality star and model was spotted making an entrance at the launch of 101 nightclub on Friday night (August 31) in London, England.

Chyna stepped out in a pale blue crochet mini-dress, strappy sandals and a green wig.

Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay reportedly split back in June.

She recently hit the red carpet alongside bestie Amber Rose at the launch of Amber‘s app at Peppermint nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.