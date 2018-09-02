Top Stories
Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 10:00 pm

Blac Chyna Steps Out With a Mystery Man in London!

Blac Chyna Steps Out With a Mystery Man in London!

Blac Chyna is heading out on the town!

The 30-year-old reality star and model was spotted making an entrance at the launch of 101 nightclub on Friday night (August 31) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

Chyna stepped out in a pale blue crochet mini-dress, strappy sandals and a green wig.

Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay reportedly split back in June.

She recently hit the red carpet alongside bestie Amber Rose at the launch of Amber‘s app at Peppermint nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna london september 01
blac chyna london september 02
blac chyna london september 03
blac chyna london september 04
blac chyna london september 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Blac Chyna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr