BTS Notches Second No. 1 Album of 2018 on Billboard 200 With 'Love Yourself: Answer'!

BTS just did it again!

The massively popular South Korean boy band just notched their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2018 with their latest studio album Love Yourself: Answer as of Sunday (September 2), according to the official chart company.

Their latest No. 1 follows Love Yourself: Tear, which was released earlier in June.

The album moved 185,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Of those, 141,000 were traditional album sales.

This marks BTS’s best week yet, and also the biggest week ever for a K-Pop release on the Billboard 200. Plus, it’s the third-largest week for a pop album in 2018!

BTS are also the first pop act to score two No. 1 albums in less than a year since One Direction in 2014. Congratulations on the major achievement, BTS!

See the full Top 10 of the Billboard 200 below.

1. BTS, Love Yourself: Answer

2. Travis Scott, Astroworld

3. Drake, Scorpion

4. Ariana Grande, Sweetener

5. Nicki Minaj, Queen

6. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

7. Ozuna, Aura

8. XXXTentacion, 17

9. Juice WRLD, Goodbye & Good Riddance

10. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy