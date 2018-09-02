Top Stories
Sun, 02 September 2018 at 9:24 pm

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Head to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off!

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Head to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are ready for a fun day together!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and her 22-year-old rumored girlfriend were spotted heading out on Saturday (September 1) to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Malibu, Calif.

The annual event features local restaurants, businesses, bands and artists, and all proceeds benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu as well as its partner local, youth-based organizations in Malibu.

Caitlyn and Sophia went to watch Caitlyn‘s 37-year-old son, Brandon, perform at the annual event.

Caitlyn recently addressed the status of her relationship with Sophia: “We are not going to get into that, but we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends,” she said.
