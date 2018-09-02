Childish Gambino's Animated Video for 'Feels Like Summer' Features Michelle Obama Hugging a Crying Kanye West

Childish Gambino has dropped the music video for his song “Feels Like Summer” and it’s an animated clip that features a bunch of familiar faces!

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Donald Glover, is seen walking through a neighborhood and passing other rappers and artists.

Solange Knowles and A$AP Rocky are seen playing tug of war with The Weeknd, Drake rides a bike chasing after Pusha T, and most notably, Kanye West gets a hug from Michelle Obama while wearing his Make America Great Again hat.

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott is also referenced when she builds a castle out of bricks, which he knocks down.

Some more stars featured in the video are Beyonce, Chris Brown, Will Smith, Azealia Banks, Meek Mill, Tiffany Haddish, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and more.