Cody Simpson & Girlfriend Clair Wuestenberg Have Romantic Beach Day in Bali

Cody Simpson shows off his shirtless physique while enjoying the beach on Sunday (September 2) in Bali.

The 21-year-old musician was seen sharing a kiss with girlfriend Clair Wuestenberg in the water. The couple could also be seen picking up trash all along the beach and in the water.

Earlier in the weekend, even though Cody is enjoying a little getaway in Bali, he dropped two new songs, including “Don’t Let Me Go”. Watch the music video now if you missed it!

“I’m in Bali rn but I just dropped 2 new tracks ok 🎸🌊,” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

