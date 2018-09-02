'Crazy Rich Asians' Leads Box Office for Third Weekend in a Row

It’s another big weekend for Crazy Rich Asians!

The romantic comedy is leading the box office for the third weekend in a row with a three-day gross of $22.2 million and an estimated four-day Labor Day weekend gross of $27 million or more, according to THR. The film has grossed well over $100 million already and is down just 10% from last weekend’s three-day gross.

Coming in second place is The Meg with $12 million for the four-day weekend and a cume of over $122 million.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is still playing strong and will gross around $8.8 million for the holiday weekend for a cumulative gross of over $200 million.

Rounding out the top five are the new film Operation Finale with $7.8 million and the thriller Searching with $7.5 million, both for the four-day weekend.