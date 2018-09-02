Derek Hough & Brother-In-Law Brooks Laich Grab Lunch in LA!

Derek Hough and Brooks Laich are heading out for some grub!

The 33-year-old dancer and the 35-year-old ice hockey player were spotted out and about grabbing lunch together at Joan’s on Third on Saturday (September 1) in Los Angeles.

Brooks is Derek‘s sister Julianne Hough‘s husband. The two married in 2017.

Derek and Brooks looked casual in activewear as they enjoyed an afternoon out together.

Derek recently attended the 2018 iHeartRadio MusicMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada.