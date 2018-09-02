Top Stories
Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Sandra Bullock &amp; Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Sandra Bullock & Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 2:29 pm

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper shows off his toned body while hanging out at the beach with new girlfriend Gemma Chan on Wednesday (August 29) in Formentera, Spain.

The new couple strolled along the beach with their arms wrapped around each other and they looked so in love!

Dominic and Gemma were seen cooling off by eating Calippo ice pops.

They have been in Formentera for the past couple weeks. While they were seen packing up at one resort, it seems they ended up at another one and continued their romantic vacation!

Gemma‘s movie Crazy Rich Asians is at number one at the box office for the third weekend in a row.

60+ pictures inside of Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 01
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 02
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 03
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 04
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 05
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 06
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 07
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 08
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 09
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 10
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 11
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 12
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 13
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 14
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 15
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 16
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 17
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 18
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 19
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 20
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 21
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 22
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 23
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 24
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 25
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 26
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 27
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 28
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 29
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 30
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 31
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 32
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 33
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 34
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 35
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 36
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 37
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 38
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 39
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 40
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 41
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 42
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 43
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 44
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 45
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 46
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 47
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 48
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 49
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 50
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 51
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 52
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 53
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 54
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 55
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 56
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 57
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 58
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 59
dominic cooper gemma chan beach photos 60

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Dominic Cooper, Gemma Chan, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr