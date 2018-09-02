Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper shows off his toned body while hanging out at the beach with new girlfriend Gemma Chan on Wednesday (August 29) in Formentera, Spain.

The new couple strolled along the beach with their arms wrapped around each other and they looked so in love!

Dominic and Gemma were seen cooling off by eating Calippo ice pops.

They have been in Formentera for the past couple weeks. While they were seen packing up at one resort, it seems they ended up at another one and continued their romantic vacation!

Gemma‘s movie Crazy Rich Asians is at number one at the box office for the third weekend in a row.

60+ pictures inside of Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan at the beach…