Emily Ratajkowski Soaks Up the Sunny Weather in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski takes a stroll around town Friday afternoon (August 31) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress/model looked super summer chic in a printed dress, sunglasses, and white sneakers for her solo outing.

Emily was recently spotted meeting up with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for lunch in the city. See pics!

Earlier that week, the trailer for Emily‘s upcoming movie Cruise was released.

Cruise is set to hit theaters on September 28 – and also stars Spencer Boldman.

