Sun, 02 September 2018 at 1:53 pm

Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Take a Break from Filming 'AHS'

Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Take a Break from Filming 'AHS'

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters leave a Lowe’s store after running errands on Saturday (September 1) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress went shopping for artwork earlier in the day and picked up coffees, which she brought to the hardware store for her and Evan.

The longtime couple has been hard at work this summer on the upcoming eighth season of their hit series American Horror Story, which returns in just a few days.

Apocalypse will be a crossover of season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven. We can’t wait!
