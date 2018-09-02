Gerard Butler & Longtime Love Morgan Brown Spend a Fun Night at Malibu's Chili Cook Off

Gerard Butler is all smiles alongside his longtime girlfriend Morgan Brown while attending the Chili Cook Off event on Saturday night (September 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The 48-year-old actor was spotted playing carnival games with Morgan and enjoying everything that the fair had to offer.

Gerard usually spends his time in Malibu, so it’s no surprise to see him at the cook off!

Next up for Gerard is the release of his movie Hunter Killer, which will hi theaters on October 26.

