Sun, 02 September 2018 at 7:49 pm

Gigi Hadid Was Excited To Meet Halima Aden For The First Time

Gigi Hadid Was Excited To Meet Halima Aden For The First Time

Gigi Hadid drapes her sweater over her shoulders as she leaves Loring Place with Antoni Porowski on Sunday (September 2) in New York City.

The day before, the 23-year-old model made her way through the airport after arriving back in town.

Gigi is on the cover of the new CR Fashion Book Issue 13, which is dedicated to global change and UNICEF USA. She is one of two covers, with fellow model Halima Aden.

In her interview, Gigi opened up about meeting Halima for the first time.

“You should have seen my face when I met Halima on set for the first time. I was so excited,” she told Carine Roitfeld. “My dad’s side of our family is Muslim. When my grandma moved to the States, she was very modern and didn’t cover herself, but she was still a very powerful, strong, Muslim woman who led our whole family. She was very accepting of her children who still wanted to cover, and if they didn’t, she embraced them as well. It’s powerful to see you and Halima stand by your faith. Every time Halima gets a cover, I post it.”
