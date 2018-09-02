Top Stories
Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Sandra Bullock &amp; Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Sandra Bullock & Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 4:03 pm

Jaden Smith Shows Off Abs at Bread & Butter Trade Show

Jaden Smith Shows Off Abs at Bread & Butter Trade Show

Jaden Smith lifts his shirt during a performance at the Bread & Butter trade show on Saturday (September 1) in Berlin, Germany.

The 20-year-old actor and rapper also spoke on the G-Star Raw panel during the annual event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

The Bread & Butter trade show is an annual fashion event where over 40 brands show off new and rare products and performances from rising musicians.

Earlier in the week, Jaden stepped out to support his pal Jordyn Woods at the launch party for her SECNDNTURE activewear line.
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 01
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 02
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 03
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 04
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 05
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 06
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 07
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 08
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 09
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 10
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 11
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 12
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 13
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 14
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 15
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 16
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 17
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 18
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 19
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 20
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 21
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 22
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 23
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 24
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 25
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 26
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 27
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 28
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 29
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 30
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 31
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 32
jaden smith shows abs bread butter tradeshow 33

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jaden Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr