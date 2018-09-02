Jaden Smith Shows Off Abs at Bread & Butter Trade Show

Jaden Smith lifts his shirt during a performance at the Bread & Butter trade show on Saturday (September 1) in Berlin, Germany.

The 20-year-old actor and rapper also spoke on the G-Star Raw panel during the annual event.

The Bread & Butter trade show is an annual fashion event where over 40 brands show off new and rare products and performances from rising musicians.

Earlier in the week, Jaden stepped out to support his pal Jordyn Woods at the launch party for her SECNDNTURE activewear line.