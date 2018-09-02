John C. Reilly Represents 'The Sisters Brothers' in Venice!

John C. Reilly looks handsome in his suit on the red carpet for the premiere of The Sisters Brothers during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The 53-year-old actor was joined at the event by his wife Alison Dickey.

John was joined at the premiere, and at a photo call earlier in the day, by the film’s director and co-writer Jacques Audiard, co-writer Thomas Bidegain, and composer Alexandre Desplat.

The Sisters Brothers also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, and Allison Tolman, but they were unable to make it to Venice. The film will hit theaters on September 21.