Jooheon of Monsta X Releases Debut Mixtape 'DWTD' - Listen Now!

Jooheon of Monsta X is making his big debut!

The 23-year-old South Korean rapper and pop superstar released his debut mixtape DWTD on Friday (August 31).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jooheon

In addition to dropping his highly anticipated debut, Jooheon also dropped the music video for title track “Red Carpet,” which was co-produced by BOYCOLD and written by Jooheon.

“I try to express the life that I’m living these days and thirst and passion about rapping,” he said about the release.

Watch the “Red Carpet” video below, and stream the mixtape below!