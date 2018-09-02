Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 1:59 am

Josh Brolin Goes Shirtless for Day at Beach with Pregnant Wife Kathryn!

Josh Brolin Goes Shirtless for Day at Beach with Pregnant Wife Kathryn!

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn hang out with friends on the beach on Saturday afternoon (September 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The 50-year-old actor showed off his super toned body as he went shirtless in a bathing suit while his pregnant wife showed off her major bump in a striped dress.

Earlier this week, Josh took to Instagram to announce that his daughter Eden is getting married!

Back in May, Josh and Kathryn announced that they are expecting a baby girl!
