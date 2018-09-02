Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dakota Johnson Looks Breathtaking at 'Suspiria' Red Carpet Premiere in Venice!

Dakota Johnson Looks Breathtaking at 'Suspiria' Red Carpet Premiere in Venice!

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Shirtless for a Swim in Malibu

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin &amp; Cancer

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 12:42 am

Justin Bieber Steps Out with His Guitar in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber Steps Out with His Guitar in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber high fives a security guard as he leaves his hotel on Saturday morning (September 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer kept things comfy in a bright blue hoodie, black basketball shorts, and a red baseball hat as he carried his guitar to his ride as he headed off for a session at a recording studio.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

The night before, Justin looked so happy as he and fiancee Hailey Baldwin held hands while stepping out for date night out on the town.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber steps out with his guitar in beverly hills 01
justin bieber steps out with his guitar in beverly hills 02
justin bieber steps out with his guitar in beverly hills 03
justin bieber steps out with his guitar in beverly hills 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr