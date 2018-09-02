Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin & Cancer

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 11:36 am

Kate Beckinsale Honored with a Locker Room at Deauville Film Festival

Kate Beckinsale Honored with a Locker Room at Deauville Film Festival

Kate Beckinsale poses alongside her personal locker room during a photo call at the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Deauville, France.

The 45-year-old actress is being honored with the Talent Award at the festival and the honor comes with the locker room!

On the plane ride to France, Kate texted her mom that it smelled like poop. Her mom told her to “think flowers,” but Kate said she “can only think poo.”

“My mother always feels she can overcome a smell of poo through positive thinking and I can’t and that is her power and my weakness,” Kate captioned the pic on Instagram.

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alpha and Omega top, Armani pants, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and EF Collection earrings.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Deauville Film Festival

