Kate Beckinsale Looks Beyond Amazing on Deauville Red Carpet

Kate Beckinsale walks the red carpet at an event honoring her with the Deauville Talent Award during the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival on Sunday night (September 2) in Deauville, France.

The 45-year-old actress was presented with a personalized locker room earlier in the day.

Also receiving the Talent Award at the festival this year is actor Jason Clarke, who is starring in the upcoming movie First Man.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture dress.

