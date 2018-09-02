Top Stories
Sun, 02 September 2018 at 3:50 pm

Kate Beckinsale Looks Beyond Amazing on Deauville Red Carpet

Kate Beckinsale Looks Beyond Amazing on Deauville Red Carpet

Kate Beckinsale walks the red carpet at an event honoring her with the Deauville Talent Award during the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival on Sunday night (September 2) in Deauville, France.

The 45-year-old actress was presented with a personalized locker room earlier in the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale

Also receiving the Talent Award at the festival this year is actor Jason Clarke, who is starring in the upcoming movie First Man.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture dress.

15+ pictures inside of Kate Beckinsale on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Deauville Film Festival, Kate Beckinsale

  • Whiteley

    She looks gorgeous.