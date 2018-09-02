Top Stories
Sun, 02 September 2018 at 1:01 pm

Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Slide Together at Chili Cook-Off Fair!

Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Slide Together at Chili Cook-Off Fair!

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid take their positions at the top of a slide on Friday night (August 31) in Malibu, Calif.

The model friends joined a larger group to kick off the holiday weekend at the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off Fair.

Also joining the fun was Anwar‘s older sister Bella.

Earlier in the month, Kendall vacationed in Puerto Vallarta with her boyfriend Ben Simmons, along with sister Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner recently released the Fall 2018 collection for their clothing line Kendall + Kylie. Check it out!
    It’s always “funny” to see Anwar because that’s how Bella looked like before her father paid for all the plastic surgeries.

