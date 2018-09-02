Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Kids to Malibu Chili Cook Off!

Kourtney Kardashian is all smiles as she and Larsa Pippen hit the swings at the 2018 Malibu Chili Cook Off Fair on Saturday (September 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star kept things cool in a white tank shirt, black jeans, and sunglasses as she brought her sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, (not pictured) to the fair.

Last weekend, Kourtney was spotted putting her super hot bikini bod on display as she hit the beach on vacation in Mexico.

