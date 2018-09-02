Kristen Bell Honors Husband Dax Shepard on His 14th Sobriety Birthday

Kristen Bell is so proud off her husband Dax Shepard as he celebrates 14 years sober.

The 38-year-old The Good Place actress took to Instagram on Saturday (September 1) to pen a super emotional post to the 43-year-old actor as he reaches another major milestone in his sobriety.

“To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy,” Kristen writes. “Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it.”

Kristen and Dax have been together since 2007 and tied the knot in a super low key ceremony back in 2013. The two are also parents to daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

“I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night,” Kristen continued. “I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You’re hard work benefits all of us, and you set an excellent example of how to be human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday, @daxshepard. Xoxo”

You can see Kristen‘s post to Dax here.