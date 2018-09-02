Matt Smith Premieres 'Charlie Says' at Venice Film Festival

Matt Smith looks so handsome on the red carpet at the premiere of his movie Charlie Says during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The 35-year-old actor also attended a photo call with the cast and director Mary Harron earlier in the day.

Sosie Bacon, Hannah Murray, and Marianne Rendon joined Matt at the events in Venice to promote their upcoming film, in which he plays cult leader Charles Manson. The actresses play three women who killed for Manson and were sentenced to death, but ended up getting life imprisonment instead. The film follows their rehabilitation thanks to a grad student social worker assigned to counsel them.

FYI: Hannah is wearing an Elie Saab dress and Chopard jewelry at the premiere. Sosie is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry at both the premiere and photo call. Marianne is wearing a vintage Courrèges dress and Malone Souliers shoes at the photo call and a Miu Miu dress and Chopard jewelry at the premiere.