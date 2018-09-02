Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Mike Colter is issuing an apology.

The 42-year-old Luke Cage actor is apologizing for a tweet he wrote about Bishop Charles H. Ellis III inappropriately touching Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral on Friday (August 31).

“Now THIS is how you shoot your shot! Zero F***!” he originally wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Hello all. I apologize about my tweet earlier. In no way do I condone any such behavior. It was intended to point out the absurdity of the act itself. Complete and biting sarcasm. I realized quickly that it was not taken as such,” he reportedly wrote, adding “I was at an event all day. Sorry for the delay.” Those tweets have also been deleted.

Ariana has not yet commented on the situation.