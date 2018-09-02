Neil Patrick Harris Reprises 'Hedwig' Role, Takes His Kids to 'Wigstock'

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka pose for a photo with their kids while attending Wigstock 2.HO on Saturday (September 1) at The Pier 17 Rooftop in New York City.

The couple’s seven-year-old twins Gideon and Harper went all out with their costumes for the event!

“Neil and I have always been big fans of drag, emerging theater and anything that is really ‘out there’ in terms of performance. I’ve been to previous Wigstocks, and I thought to myself, ‘You know what? Why aren’t we seeing the kind of drag that I used to see anymore?’” David told Huffington Post about their decision to bring back Wigstock.

Neil got back into character as Hedwig during the event alongside his co-star Lena Hall and it looks like they did a full-fledged revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch for the one night!