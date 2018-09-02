Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Play Volleyball at the Beach!

Robin Thicke and pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary are having some fun in the sun!

The 41-year-old singer and his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend enjoyed a beach volleyball game together on Sunday (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.

April showed off her baby bump as she joked and laughed with friends while playing the game.

Robin and April revealed earlier in August that they are expecting their second child together, just months after welcoming daughter Mia into the world.

The couple revealed to the world that they’re expecting another girl during a gender reveal party.