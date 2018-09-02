Top Stories
Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 10:11 pm

Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Play Volleyball at the Beach!

Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Play Volleyball at the Beach!

Robin Thicke and pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary are having some fun in the sun!

The 41-year-old singer and his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend enjoyed a beach volleyball game together on Sunday (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Thicke

April showed off her baby bump as she joked and laughed with friends while playing the game.

Robin and April revealed earlier in August that they are expecting their second child together, just months after welcoming daughter Mia into the world.

The couple revealed to the world that they’re expecting another girl during a gender reveal party.
Just Jared on Facebook
robin thicke april love geary september 2018 01
robin thicke april love geary september 2018 02
robin thicke april love geary september 2018 03
robin thicke april love geary september 2018 04
robin thicke april love geary september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: April Love Geary, Pregnant Celebrities, Robin Thicke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr