Sun, 02 September 2018 at 2:08 pm
Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Have a Double Date Night
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick hold hands as they head into dinner on Friday night (August 31) in Malibu, Calif.
The couple were joined by a couple friends for what looked like a double date night.
The next day, Sofia had a girls day, hitting up the Malibu Chili Cook Off Fair, and even playing some of the fair games.
A couple weeks prior, Scott and Sofia, along with his kids, went on vacation in Mexico to celebrate Sofia‘s 20th birthday.
