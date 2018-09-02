Top Stories
Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Sandra Bullock & Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 2:08 pm

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Have a Double Date Night

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick hold hands as they head into dinner on Friday night (August 31) in Malibu, Calif.

The couple were joined by a couple friends for what looked like a double date night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

The next day, Sofia had a girls day, hitting up the Malibu Chili Cook Off Fair, and even playing some of the fair games.

A couple weeks prior, Scott and Sofia, along with his kids, went on vacation in Mexico to celebrate Sofia‘s 20th birthday.
