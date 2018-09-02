Top Stories
Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Sandra Bullock & Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 6:01 pm

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

There are so many fan-favorite television shows that will be ending in the upcoming 2018-2019 season and we’re so sad to say goodbye.

The fall TV season is about the begin and a bunch of shows will begin their final seasons, so we figured we’d round up all the shows ending.

While we have been prepared to say goodbye to shows like Game of Thrones and House of Cards for quite some time now, we only just found out days ago that The Big Bang Theory will be ending next year.

There likely will be more shows announcing their final seasons in the months to come.

Click through the slideshow to see the 19 shows that will end soon…
