Wilmer Valderrama Bares Muscular Body on a Shirtless Run!

Wilmer Valderrama puts his fit body on display while working up a sweat during a run on Saturday (September 1) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actor is back at work on the 16th season of NCIS and he is staying in great shape for his role as Nick Torres.

Wilmer recently opened up about why his parents are his heroes.

“My parents sold everything they had in Venezuela, just so they could afford to bring us, the family, to the United States in search of a better opportunity,” Wilmer told People.

“My parents made sure no matter how traumatic anything was, that there was always… a different way of looking at it,” he added. “They gave us a sense of humor to disarm the trauma that comes with going to a country, with being suppressed, being looked at as inferior because you have a strong accent.”