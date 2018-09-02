Top Stories
Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande's Breast at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Gladys Knight Clarifies Comment About Aretha Franklin &amp; Cancer

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 10:47 am

Zendaya Steps Out in Style for Her 22nd Birthday!

Zendaya shows off her chic style while celebrating her 22nd birthday on Saturday night (September 1) at Annabel’s in the Mayfair section of London, England.

The actress spent her birthday with Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star and rumored real-life boyfriend Tom Holland, as well as co-stars Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon.

“I’m bout to take my ass to bed, but I really don’t know how to put into words how grateful I am for the love everyone has shown me today, thank you for another beautiful and special birthday,” Zendaya wrote on her Instagram story at the end of the night.

Tom wished Zendaya a happy birthday by sharing an old paparazzi photo and said, “Me, myself and the birthday girl. Happy birthday mate – keep killing it and paving the way for the rest of us ♥️.”

FYI: Zendaya is wearing an Alessandra Rich dress, Wolford tights, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Zendaya

