Mon, 03 September 2018 at 2:16 am

Amanda Seyfried Goes on a Walk With Her Pup Over Labor Day Weekend!

Amanda Seyfried Goes on a Walk With Her Pup Over Labor Day Weekend!

Amanda Seyfried is out and about with her dog!

The 32-year-old Mamma Mia! actress and her adorable dog Finn were spotted on a morning walk on Sunday (September 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

Amanda recently made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she talked about the tattoo that she got with her Mamma Mia! co-stars. Find out where she got it, and what it means!

She also talked about how her toddler and dog are getting along and what it was like to work with Cher.
Photos: BACKGRID
