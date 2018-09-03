Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 11:16 pm

Angelina Jolie Takes Labor Day Hike with Kids

Angelina Jolie Takes Labor Day Hike with Kids

Angelina Jolie enjoys the sunny weather as she takes a casual hike with her kids on Labor Day in the Hollywood Hills on Monday (September 3).

The 43-year-old superstar actress kept it casual in a pair of aviator sunglasses, wide-brimmed hat and her leisurewear – t-shirt, leggings, and sneakers. Angie was seen with daughters Shiloh, Zahara and her twins Knox and Vivienne.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

Just last week, A.J. announced that she’s switching her divorce attorney from Laura Wasser to Samantha Bley Dejean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie labor day 01
angelina jolie labor day 02
angelina jolie labor day 03
angelina jolie labor day 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr