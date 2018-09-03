Angelina Jolie Takes Labor Day Hike with Kids

Angelina Jolie enjoys the sunny weather as she takes a casual hike with her kids on Labor Day in the Hollywood Hills on Monday (September 3).

The 43-year-old superstar actress kept it casual in a pair of aviator sunglasses, wide-brimmed hat and her leisurewear – t-shirt, leggings, and sneakers. Angie was seen with daughters Shiloh, Zahara and her twins Knox and Vivienne.

Just last week, A.J. announced that she’s switching her divorce attorney from Laura Wasser to Samantha Bley Dejean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children.