Mon, 03 September 2018 at 4:38 pm
Asia Argento's Episodes of 'Parts Unknown' Pulled By CNN
- CNN is cutting ties with Asia Argento following allegations made against her – TMZ
- A fan-favorite Glee star is heading back to TV – Just Jared Jr
- New photos from the set of It: Chapter 2 are here – Lainey Gossip
- Actors bash Fox News for shaming Cosby Show star over cashier job – TooFab
- Nike unveils new protest ad starring Colin Kaepernick – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Asia Argento, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet