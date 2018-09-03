Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 11:00 pm

Camila Cabello Just Broke a Huge Record on Spotify

Camila Cabello Just Broke a Huge Record on Spotify

Congratulations are in order for Camila Cabello, who just smashed an impressive record on Spotify!

The 21-year-old singer just became the first female artist to have a song hit one billion streams on the streaming service.

“Havana” has now been listened to over one billion times on Spotify and Camila took to Twitter to celebrate.

“my mood comin out of the plane right now cuz Havana is the first song by a female artist to reach a billion streams,” Camila captioned a video of a fan dancing at one of her shows.
