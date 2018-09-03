Cardi B Posts Adorable Picture of Baby Kulture's Hands on Instagram!

Cardi B is sharing a cute snap with baby Kulture!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted an Instagram on Sunday (September 2) featuring her 7-week-old daughter Kulture‘s tiny hands.

“I needed a girl like you,” Cardi captioned the post for her 31.8 million followers to see. Cardi has not shared a full picture of Kulture just yet, but she keeps teasing small glimpses!

Cardi‘s got some exciting things in the works, including a collaboration with Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna called “Taki Taki.” Find out more about the upcoming song!

