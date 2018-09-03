Celebs Pull Out of New Yorker Festival Over Bannon Inclusion

Several celebrities have announced they will no longer participate in pre-planned panels for the upcoming New Yorker Festival if former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon remains on the lineup.

Bannon, who was once the chairman of Breitbart News, is a featured speaker at the festival and many voices in Hollywood have spoken out against his inclusion.

Even Chelsea Clinton chimed in, tweeting, “For anyone who wonders what normalization of bigotry looks like, please look no further than Steve Bannon being invited by both @TheEconomist & @NewYorker to their respective events in #NYC a few weeks apart.”

Jim Carrey, Judd Apatow, and John Mulaney have all tweeted that they will not participate in the same lineup as Bannon.

Click inside to read their tweets…

Read their tweets below.

Bannon? And me? On the same program? Could never happen. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018 If Steve Bannon is at the New Yorker festival I am out. I will not take part in an event that normalizes hate. I hope the @NewYorker will do the right thing and cancel the Steve Bannon event. Maybe they should read their own reporting about his ideology. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 3, 2018 I’m out. I genuinely support public intellectual debate, and have paid to see people speak with whom I strongly disagree. But this isn’t James Baldwin vs William F Buckley. This is PT Barnum level horseshit. And it was announced on a weekend just before tix went on sale. https://t.co/oYk1llNgvV — John Mulaney (@mulaney) September 3, 2018 I apologize to Susan Morrison as I was really looking forward to our conversation. And I look forward to future @NewYorker Fests & other public, even heated, debates between different voices. But hard pass on this amateur-night sonofabitch. — John Mulaney (@mulaney) September 3, 2018

Jack Antonoff, someone else on the lineup, says he wishes the festival told him he’d be on the same lineup as Bannon before he agreed to appear.