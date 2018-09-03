Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 6:31 pm

Celebs Pull Out of New Yorker Festival Over Bannon Inclusion

Several celebrities have announced they will no longer participate in pre-planned panels for the upcoming New Yorker Festival if former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon remains on the lineup.

Bannon, who was once the chairman of Breitbart News, is a featured speaker at the festival and many voices in Hollywood have spoken out against his inclusion.

Even Chelsea Clinton chimed in, tweeting, “For anyone who wonders what normalization of bigotry looks like, please look no further than Steve Bannon being invited by both @TheEconomist & @NewYorker to their respective events in #NYC a few weeks apart.”

Jim Carrey, Judd Apatow, and John Mulaney have all tweeted that they will not participate in the same lineup as Bannon.

Read their tweets below.

Jack Antonoff, someone else on the lineup, says he wishes the festival told him he’d be on the same lineup as Bannon before he agreed to appear.
