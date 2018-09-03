Top Stories
Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 1:05 am

Chloe Moretz Strikes a Pose at Venice Film Festival 2018!

Chloe Moretz Strikes a Pose at Venice Film Festival 2018!

Chloe Moretz is ready to celebrate her new movie!

The 21-year-old actress was spotted striking a pose in style at Excelsior Hotel on Sunday (September 2) at the 2018 Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Chloe joined co-stars Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson at the Suspiria premiere one day prior (September 1) at Sala Grande.

Earlier in the day, the stars also attended a photo call together to promote the upcoming horror film. The movie will hit theaters on November 2.
Photos: Splash News
