Chloe Moretz Strikes a Pose at Venice Film Festival 2018!

Chloe Moretz is ready to celebrate her new movie!

The 21-year-old actress was spotted striking a pose in style at Excelsior Hotel on Sunday (September 2) at the 2018 Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Chloe joined co-stars Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson at the Suspiria premiere one day prior (September 1) at Sala Grande.

Earlier in the day, the stars also attended a photo call together to promote the upcoming horror film. The movie will hit theaters on November 2.