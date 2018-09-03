Colin Kaepernick Stars in New Nike Ad: 'Belive in Something'

Colin Kaepernick is featured in a new #JustDoIt ad for Nike.

The powerful ad features the former NFL quarterback’s face with these words printed over the photo: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt.”

Colin has not played in an NFL game since 2016 after he took a stand and began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality in America.

Other players on all teams have joined Colin in kneeling during the anthem and the topic has become one of President Trump‘s main talking points. The president has demanded that players who kneel be fired.

Colin is sticking to what he believes in and Nike is backing him here!