Colton Underwood Breaks Up with Tia Booth on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Colton Underwood and Tia Booth have broken up and they both decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise amid their split.

The 26-year-old former football player didn’t feel the same way that Tia felt about him and decided to break up with her, which left her devastated. She was feeling confident in the relationship and she seem blindsided when he took her aside to call it quits.

“I think you know, part of me has been struggling this whole time. I think part of me wanted this to work so bad. I just wanted us to work so bad, but it’s not there,” Colton said. “You deserve somebody who is crazy about you.”

When Tia asked if he could say that he tried, Colton said, “I could look at you 100% certain and say that. I tried. I gave it my all… I just know what you deserve and I can’t give it to you.”

In a confessional, Colton said, “She’s one of the best people I know. She’s incredible. She’s just not for me.”

“Everyone’s got their person out there. I wish I could have been the one that would end up with her. I just wasn’t the person for her. I wasn’t the one she deserves,” he said. He added, “I want someone to spend the rest of my life with.”

There are rumors that Colton will be the next Bachelor.