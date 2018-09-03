Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 8:36 pm

Colton Underwood Breaks Up with Tia Booth on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Colton Underwood Breaks Up with Tia Booth on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Colton Underwood and Tia Booth have broken up and they both decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise amid their split.

The 26-year-old former football player didn’t feel the same way that Tia felt about him and decided to break up with her, which left her devastated. She was feeling confident in the relationship and she seem blindsided when he took her aside to call it quits.

“I think you know, part of me has been struggling this whole time. I think part of me wanted this to work so bad. I just wanted us to work so bad, but it’s not there,” Colton said. “You deserve somebody who is crazy about you.”

When Tia asked if he could say that he tried, Colton said, “I could look at you 100% certain and say that. I tried. I gave it my all… I just know what you deserve and I can’t give it to you.”

In a confessional, Colton said, “She’s one of the best people I know. She’s incredible. She’s just not for me.”

“Everyone’s got their person out there. I wish I could have been the one that would end up with her. I just wasn’t the person for her. I wasn’t the one she deserves,” he said. He added, “I want someone to spend the rest of my life with.”

There are rumors that Colton will be the next Bachelor.
Just Jared on Facebook
colton underwood splits from tia booth 01
colton underwood splits from tia booth 02
colton underwood splits from tia booth 03
colton underwood splits from tia booth 04
colton underwood splits from tia booth 05
colton underwood splits from tia booth 06
colton underwood splits from tia booth 07
colton underwood splits from tia booth 08
colton underwood splits from tia booth 09
colton underwood splits from tia booth 10
colton underwood splits from tia booth 11
colton underwood splits from tia booth 12
colton underwood splits from tia booth 13
colton underwood splits from tia booth 14
colton underwood splits from tia booth 15
colton underwood splits from tia booth 16
colton underwood splits from tia booth 17
colton underwood splits from tia booth 18
colton underwood splits from tia booth 19
colton underwood splits from tia booth 20
colton underwood splits from tia booth 21
colton underwood splits from tia booth 22
colton underwood splits from tia booth 23
colton underwood splits from tia booth 24
colton underwood splits from tia booth 25
colton underwood splits from tia booth 26
colton underwood splits from tia booth 27
colton underwood splits from tia booth 28
colton underwood splits from tia booth 29
colton underwood splits from tia booth 30

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise, Colton Underwood, Split, Tia Booth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • skye3245

    I was a huge fan of Colton before the bachelor. Like back when he was an NFL player and everything. This just doesn’t feel right for me. Following him on Instagram and social media now it feels like he’s jumped into that male bachelor group. He’s hanging around and besties with he guys. He’s doing all these frivilous things. Honestly it feels like at this point he’s doing it for the fame. Like he knew going in Tia wasn’t for him, he said that on the show, then dates her and breaks up just before they choose the next Bachelor?I pray i’m wrong, because i’ve been a fan for years even when he dated that olympian. He always seemed so cool and calm. But now he just seems like he’s in it for the fame, no matter how fleeting it may be.

  • Linda

    I think I are right about Colton he is just in for the FAME of he is the one they pick for the bachelor i will not watch i think he was rude with Tia