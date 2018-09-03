Dakota Johnson Leaves Venice After Attending the Film Festival

Dakota Johnson heads into the airport for a flight out of town on Monday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted leaving her hotel and riding to the airport in a water taxi earlier in the day. She was in town for the premiere of her movie Suspiria during the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota went casual in a striped button-down top, blue jeans, and sneakers for her airport outfit.

10+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson leaving Venice…