Top Stories
These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 10:55 am

Dakota Johnson Leaves Venice After Attending the Film Festival

Dakota Johnson Leaves Venice After Attending the Film Festival

Dakota Johnson heads into the airport for a flight out of town on Monday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted leaving her hotel and riding to the airport in a water taxi earlier in the day. She was in town for the premiere of her movie Suspiria during the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota went casual in a striped button-down top, blue jeans, and sneakers for her airport outfit.

10+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson leaving Venice…

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 01
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 02
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 03
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 04
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 05
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 06
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 07
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 08
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 09
dakota johnson leaves venice after attending the film festival 10

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr