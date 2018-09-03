Dave Bautista Might Not Return for 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

Dave Bautista has been vocal about his opinion on how Disney handled the firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and now the actor is not sure he’ll return for the third movie.

The 49-year-old actor, who plays the role of Drax, opened up in an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“It’s a bittersweet conversation — um, no, it’s a bitter-bitter conversation, because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn,” he said.

“They’re putting the movie off,” he added. “It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.”

Dave added, “I’m not afraid to admit the way I feel. That’s quite unusual in Hollywood. I don’t think I’m your typical Hollywood guy.”