Emma Stone Gushes Over Her 'Dear, Wonderful Friend' Ryan Gosling!

Emma Stone isn’t holding back with her feelings for Ryan Gosling!

The 29-year-old La La Land actress sung the praises of her co-star when asked about him during a Q&A session at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Telluride, Colorado.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

“I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” she said, calling him her “dear, wonderful friend.”

“He’s so special,. It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous.”