Top Stories
Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 9:40 am

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni got married in one of the most lavish weddings ever this past weekend and official photos from the event were just released!

The 31-year-old influencer and fashion designer got married to longtime love, X Factor Italia judge and rapper Fedez, on Saturday (September 1) in Sicily, Italy.

Chiara wore two Dior dresses, specifically designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The wedding dress was composed of a bustier and a skirt along pure lines. More than 1,600 hours of work and 400 meters of fabric were put into the dress. The tulle evening gown was conceived as a celebration of Chiara meeting her husband. It was embroidered with motifs and words that evoked the couple’s shared history, including emblems of the cities they had lived together.

The couple’s five-month-old son Leone was in attendance at the wedding!
Just Jared on Facebook
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 01.
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 02.
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 03.
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 04.
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 05
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 06
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 07
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 08
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 09
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 10
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 11
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 12.
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 13.
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 14.
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 15.
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 16
chiara ferragni fedez wedding photos 17

Photos: David Bastianoni, Sophie Carre, Johan Sandberg
Posted to: Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Wedding, Wedding Pictures

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr