Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni got married in one of the most lavish weddings ever this past weekend and official photos from the event were just released!

The 31-year-old influencer and fashion designer got married to longtime love, X Factor Italia judge and rapper Fedez, on Saturday (September 1) in Sicily, Italy.

Chiara wore two Dior dresses, specifically designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The wedding dress was composed of a bustier and a skirt along pure lines. More than 1,600 hours of work and 400 meters of fabric were put into the dress. The tulle evening gown was conceived as a celebration of Chiara meeting her husband. It was embroidered with motifs and words that evoked the couple’s shared history, including emblems of the cities they had lived together.

The couple’s five-month-old son Leone was in attendance at the wedding!