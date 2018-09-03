Top Stories
Mon, 03 September 2018 at 10:20 am

Freida Pinto Kisses Hot New Boyfriend Cory Tran at U.S. Open

Freida Pinto Kisses Hot New Boyfriend Cory Tran at U.S. Open

Freida Pinto shares a kiss with her boyfriend Cory Tran while enjoying a tennis match at the 2018 U.S. Open on Sunday night (September 2) in New York City.

The 33-year-old Slumdog Millionaire actress has been dating Cory since at least this spring.

Cory is an adventure photographer who has a large following on his Instagram account. He has shared several gorgeous photos of Freida over the past few months.

Cory is best friends with actor Aaron Paul, who worked with Freida on the Hulu series The Path, so it’s likely that they met through him!
