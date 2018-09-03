Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 5:58 pm

Gigi Hadid Makes a Chic Outfit Using Spandex Bike Shorts

Gigi Hadid is chic in an all-black outfit while stepping out on Monday (September 3) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model was reportedly on her way to a fitting that afternoon. She looked super chic while pairing a black top with black spandex bike shorts.

Gigi is spending the Labor Day holiday on the east coast while her sister Bella celebrates on the west coast with friends like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Gigi was spotted out for lunch with one of the Queer Eye stars over the weekend!
  • Hyejeong

    She’s pretty, but has something done to her face. I just don’t know yet what it is.